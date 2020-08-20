Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shearwater in Its First Ever Seismic Survey Offshore Vietnam

August 20, 2020

Image Credit: Shearwater
Norway-based seismic surveyor Shearwater GeoServices has won its first-ever contract in Vietnam.

Under the contract signed with operator SK Innovation, Shearwater will be responsible for a towed streamer 3D acquisition over the offshore Block 16-2. 

Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices said: "This will be Shearwater’s first seismic survey in Vietnam and our first project for our new client SK Innovation. We are well-established in South East Asia and look forward to further expanding our regional operations through this new survey.” 

The survey covers 900 sq. km in Block 16-2 of the Cuu Long Basin. Shearwater has deployed the vessel SW Duchess for the survey.

