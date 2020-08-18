Offshore Training Firm Survivex Names new General Manager

UK-based offshore safety training provider Survivex has appointed Jamie Purves as its new general manager.

Purves, who previously worked for offshore drilling contractor Valaris will oversee day-to-day operations and support key training management service clients of Survivex, a 3T Energy Group company.

During his time with Valaris, he was a regional training and competency manager responsible for personnel working in the North Sea and Norway regions.

According to Survivex, Purves' first priority will be to look at how 3t Energy Group’s technology expertise and technology-led training tools can be incorporated into the customer experience to enhance learning and improve efficiencies for clients.

Jamie said: “Joining Survivex and the 3t Energy Group is extremely exciting. The Group’s vision to transform training through technology and help businesses work smarter, safer, and more efficiently matches my own so this opportunity is a perfect fit for me.

“I had experience of Survivex through my previous roles so was well aware of its outstanding reputation, fantastic facilities, and knowledgeable instructors and was keen to join the team.

Survivex, traditionally offering training services in the oil and gas space, recently invested over £100,000 at its new facilities and equipment to align the training center to the Global Wind Organisation (GWO) standards.

The company last month launched GWO wind training in Aberdeen to service Scotland’s growing offshore wind industry.