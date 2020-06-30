Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Survivex Launches Offshore Wind Training in Aberdeen

June 30, 2020

UK-based safety training provider Survivex has launched GWO wind training in Aberdeen to service Scotland’s growing offshore wind industry. The first courses will run from July 6, onwards.

Survivex said Tuesday that it had invested over £100,000 at its in new facilities and equipment to align the training center to the Global Wind Organisation (GWO) standards. 

As well as all the mandatory safety courses and refresher training required by the global wind industry, Survivex will offer GWO Slinger Signaller and Enhanced First Aid courses, the company said.

"Survivex’s sister company, AIS Training is the largest provider of GWO training in the UK and trains one in five of the world’s wind trainees at its Renewable Energy Training Centre of Excellence in Newcastle. Survivex will be utilizing this knowledge and expertise to deliver its new portfolio of wind courses," the company said.

Paul Knowles, Vice President for Training at 3T Energy Group, said: “We are delighted to bring our unrivaled expertise and knowledge in wind training to Aberdeen. Offshore wind is high on Scotland’s agenda from both an economic and an environmental point of view. Statistics from Scottish Renewables highlight the industry’s incredible growth, with more than half of Scotland’s electricity generation now coming from renewables. The sector is also producing enough electricity to supply 90% of Scotland’s electricity consumption.

“Major offshore wind projects such as the Beatrice, Hywind, and Kincardine windfarms, are helping to create more than 17,000 jobs in Scotland, and developing a skilled workforce to support the industry as it grows is of paramount importance.

 

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

