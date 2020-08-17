Australia's North West Shelf LNG: Key Terms Agreed for Third-party Gas Processing

Australia's North West Shelf LNG venture has agreed key terms for processing third-party gas from the Pluto and Waitsia gas projects, operator Woodside Petroleum said on Monday.

Gas from Woodside's Pluto project could start going into the North West Shelf LNG's Karratha Gas Plant from 2022 while gas from the onshore Waitsia field, operated by the oil and gas arm of Mitsui & Co, is expected to start flowing from 2023.

Agreements are due to be finalized later this year to help keep Australia's oldest and biggest LNG plant filled after its foundation fields dry up.

"The processing of third-party gas resources will extend the operating life of the NWS Project," Woodside said.



(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)