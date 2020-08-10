Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Borr Drilling Names Schorn as CEO

August 10, 2020

© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Jack-up drilling rig specialist Borr Drilling announced Monday it has appointed former Schlumberger executive vice president Patrick Schorn as its new chief executive officer effective September 8.

Schorn, who has been a director at Borr Drilling since January 2018, will succeed Svend Anton Maier who will remain with the company as a special advisor to the CEO.

Schorn was previously the executive vice president of wells for Schlumberger. Prior to this role, he held various global management positions including president of operations for Schlumberger; president production group; president of well services; president of completions; and geomarket manager Russia. He began his career with Schlumberger in 1991 as a stimulation engineer in Europe and held various management and engineering positions in France, United States, Russia, US Gulf of Mexico and Latin America. Schorn holds a Bachelor of Science degree in oil and gas technology from the University "Noorder Haaks" in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

"Currently the oil and gas industry is going through a challenging phase, however in this adversity also lies our opportunity," Schorn said. "The combination of the first class Borr Drilling people together with the youngest jack up fleet in the industry, serves as a unique foundation to solidify our position as industry leading jack up provider."

