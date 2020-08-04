Fugro Conducts 'First Fully Remote Inspection' of Offshore Platform in UK

Dutch offshore services provider Fugro said Monday it had delivered "the first fully remote inspection of an oil and gas platform in UK waters."

The operation took place 250 km east of Scotland, using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and Fugro’s remote operations center (ROC) in Aberdeen.

"In a first for the UK sector, the platform’s entire jacket structure was inspected remotely, demonstrating Fugro’s proficiency in remote operations capabilities," Fugro said.

Fugro said it had originally intended to trial the remote inspection provision during the campaign. However, the company said, when only one offshore inspection engineer was able to mobilize to the platform due to Covid-19, inspection engineers based at Fugro’s ROC in Aberdeen delivered the whole project remotely to stay on schedule.

The ROV was mobilized with dedicated remote systems for visual inspection, cathodic protection (CP), and flooded member detection (FMD), and all systems were base-checked to confirm communications links with the ROC. Fugro also transacted a COABIS database across the onshore and offshore locations; this allowed the client and ROC personnel to access data acquired by the ROV in near real-time, the company said.

Karl Daly, Fugro’s Director for IRM services in Europe, said: “This innovative approach allowed for efficient scope delivery and demonstrates to all our clients the opportunities for maximizing operational windows whilst reducing offshore HSSE exposure, which is always important but even more so during the current pandemic.”