Lindström Joins Hempel as COO

Hempel's new Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Katarina Lindström officially stepped into her new role on August 1.

As a member of the company’s Executive Management Board, Lindström will play a central role in driving Hempel’s strategy. The company has an ambition to double in size in the next five years, and Lindström will lead Hempel’s strategic agenda within operational excellence, innovation and sustainability.

“The company’s growth strategy is very ambitious, but also realistic and Hempel has a strong desire to lead sustainability in the coatings industry,” she says. “I’m very excited to be part of that.”

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Hempel says it is investing in innovation and sustainability, while strengthening its supply chain and manufacturing footprint, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Lindström will be responsible for many of these initiatives.

Lars Petersson, Group President and CEO of Hempel, comments, “Katarina is a strong addition to our team. It is important to us to take a leading position in the industry within market-driven innovation and sustainability. Katarina will play a significant part in this.”

Lindström joins Hempel from Munters Group AB, where she was President of Operations. Prior to that, she held a series of global senior executive positions at Volvo Group.