ABS Class for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

Marine classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) will provide classification services to the first floating heavy lift and installation vessel to be built in Taiwan.

The vessel named the Green Jade has been commissioned by CDWE, a joint venture between Taiwanese company CSBC and Belgian offshore contractor DEME, and will be built at CSBC in Taiwan for delivery in 2022 for deployment in the region’s offshore wind market.

“This is a key development for the region’s offshore wind capability and for the Taiwanese shipbuilding industry and we are delighted to be able to support it,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President of Global Offshore Markets. “Offshore wind has huge potential for growth globally and ABS has the experience to help the industry achieve its ambitions with an unwavering focus on safety.”

At 216.5 meters in length and with a crew of up to 160 people, the Green Jade will be equipped to handle the heaviest monopiles, jackets, and turbines and features a 4,000-tonne capacity crane. As well as Dynamic Positioning 3 capability and dual-fuel engines Green Jade will feature a waste heat recovery system that converts heat from the exhaust gases and cooling water to electrical energy.

