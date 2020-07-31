Tennet: Borssele Beta Platform Ready for Operation

Tennet's Borssele Beta offshore transformer platform for offshore wind farms Borssele III, IV and V in the Dutch North Sea is ready for use.

"Blauwwind (Borssele III & IV) and Two Towers (Borssele V) can connect the wind turbines to the high voltage grid one month earlier than planned. TenneT has realized the entire Borssele project within schedule and budget," Tennet said Thursday.

TenneT received the ‘Grid Readiness’ certification from DNV GL for Borssele Beta.

Marco Kuijpers, TenneT' s Director offshore activities: “We are proud of the fact that the second part of the Borssele high voltage connection is already complete and was realized within budget. Despite all the Covid-19 challenges, we were successful in continuing with the works; a huge achievement from all the contract parties involved.”

The Borssele III, IV and V offshore wind farms will have a total capacity of 700 megawatts (MW), which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 1 million households.

The electricity generated by the wind turbines is collected at sea at a transformer platform, in this case the Borssele Beta.

The voltage is converted from 66 kV into 220 kV. The electricity is then transported to land via cables in the seabed and is landed at an electrical substation at Borssele. At this station, it is converted into 380 kV. Finally, the electricity is transported to the high voltage grid.

TenneT is investing in upgrading the 150 kV grid in Zeeland and the 380 kV connection between the Borssele and Rilland high voltage substations to secure the transport of higher volumes of sustainable energy in the future.

By the end of 2023 TenneT will have constructed 3,500 MW offshore grid connections for offshore wind farms. The first 1,400 MW has been realized with the delivery of Borssele Alpha and Beta. It will then be the turn of Hollandse Kust (Zuid) Alpha and Beta, followed by Hollandse Kust (Noord) wind farms.

TenneT is using five identical 700 MW transformer platforms for these wind farms. These platforms will be located close to the wind farms and all five will use the same type of 220 kV cable connection to the coast.

