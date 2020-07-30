Talos CEO Becomes Vice-Chairman of U.S. Offshore Industry Body NOIA

Tim Duncan, CEO of Talos, an oil and gas company focused on exploration and production in the Gulf of Mexico, has been appointed Vice Chairman of the U.S. National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA).

Duncan will join NOIA Chairman and Halliburton Vice President Industry Relations Galen Cobb as an NOIA National Officer.

Galen has been the NOIA Chairman since April 2020.

Following the vote by the NOIA Board of Directors, NOIA President Erik Milito said, “The offshore industry has a powerful story to tell, and Galen and Tim’s leadership will help us tell it. Not only does our industry deliver energy, jobs and growth in an environmentally-responsible manner, we tangibly raise the quality of life for society. Even among unprecedented global uncertainty, the world will continue to need safely and reliably produced oil and natural gas and wind energy.”

NOIA Chairman Galen Cobb said, “The American offshore energy industry is a tide that lifts society. We provide good jobs, energy security, technological innovation and a dedication to safety and the environment. Tim’s experience and leadership will be invaluable as NOIA continues to advocate for an irreplaceable industry.”

Newly-confirmed NOIA Vice Chairman Tim Duncan, who led his company to Zama - one of the largest offshore discoveries in 2017 - said: "I look forward to working with Erik, Galen, and the NOIA team in advancing our mission of educating and advocating for safe, affordable, and reliable offshore energy. Whether in oil, natural gas or wind, NOIA member companies play a critical role in our country’s energy security, job creation and environmental stewardship. I look forward to telling our story at such a critical time.”

In addition, the Board of Directors approved Eric Hambly, Executive Vice President of Operations for Murphy Oil Corporation, and Alan Quintero, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Valaris, as new Board members. NOIA Board of Director members serve three-year terms. The terms for the Chairman and Vice-Chairman are one year.