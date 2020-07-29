Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Total Books $8 Bln Asset Impairments

July 29, 2020

© Ricochet64 / Adobe Stock

French energy group Total will book an exceptional impairment charge of $8 billion mainly on its Canadian oil sands and liquefied natural gas projects, it said on Wednesday.

"Overall, the exceptional asset impairments that will therefore be taken into account in the second quarter of 2020 amount to $8.1 billion, including $7 billon on Canadian oil sands assets alone," Total said in a statement, adding that this will increase its gearing ratio by 1.3%.


(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by David Goodman )

