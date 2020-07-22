Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TurkStream Line to Undergo Maintenance

July 22, 2020

TurkStream Map - Credit: Gazprom
TurkStream Map - Credit: Gazprom

The first onshore line of TurkStream, the pipeline that carries Russian gas to Turkey, will undergo maintenance from July 27 to Aug. 10, operating company BOTAS said on Tuesday.

The pipeline project, stretching 930 km (580 miles) across the Black Sea, consists of two offshore and two onshore pipelines. The first of the onshore lines delivers gas to the Turkish market, while the second onshore line proceeds to the Turkish-Bulgarian border to enable transit further into Europe.

A senior energy source said downstream operators in Turkey that no natural gas would be delivered to its transmission network via TurkStream during this period. The source said the maintenance work was scheduled for 360 hours.

The annual maintenance works for the onshore lines of TurkStream, operated by South Stream Transport BV, were completed recently and gas transmission through both offshore lines of TurkStream resumed on 29 June.

The pipeline came online earlier this year. Russian gas producer Gazprom will ship about 3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year to Bulgaria via TurkStream, replacing a route that formerly passed through Ukraine and Romania.

Gazprom shipped about 3 bcm to Greece and about 500,000 mcm to North Macedonia via that route last year.

 (Reporting by Ece Toksabay in Ankara, Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova in Moscow, editing by Angus MacSwan)

Energy Pipelines Russia Activity Europe Turkey

