Vestas Nabs 50MW Wind Turbine Order in Vietnam

Danish wind turbine supplier Vestas has secured a 50 MW order in Vietnam with local EPC construction company, Bac Phuong JSC for the second phase of the Dong Hai 1 intertidal wind project.

Vestas was also awarded the first phase of the project in December 2019. With this second phase in place, the 100 MW Dong Hai 1 intertidal wind project will be the largest intertidal wind project in Vietnam to date, Vestas said.

"To optimize energy production for the site's specific wind conditions, Vestas will supply and supervise the installation of 13 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, with ten turbines in 3.8 MW and three turbines in 4.0 MW operating modes," Vestas said.

The project will also feature customized towers placed on reinforced onshore foundations above sea level.

"Located in shallow waters close to shore in Bạc Liêu Province, both phases of the Dong Hai 1 wind farm are strategically placed to exploit the full potential of the Mekong Delta region's favorable wind conditions," Vestas said.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue working with Bac Phuong JSC in the largest intertidal wind project in Vietnam to date. Securing the order within eight months of the first award both validates the company's trust in our solutions, and showcases Vestas' potential to help scale this business case within the tight timeline of Vietnam's FIT policy", said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

"This is Vestas' seventh intertidal win, demonstrating our ability to develop wind energy solutions for projects close to shore to capture the unblocked wind resources from the sea, and we are excited to support our partners in conquering this space."

The order also includes a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximize energy production for the project. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.

The turbine installation is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

According to WorldEnergyReports' recently released Offshore Wind Report, Vietnam’s 3,400km of coastline is seen to have good offshore wind potential, with a technical potential for ~309GW of fixed and floating capacity.

Government targets do not specifically identify offshore wind projects, but the government has set targets for power from wind (on- and offshore) of 800MW by 2020, 2GW by 2025, and 6GW by 2030.

