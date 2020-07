Australia-listed Oil Search Ltd on Tuesday reported a near 30% drop in second-quarter revenue, hurt by a sharp decline in oil and gas prices as demand plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Papua New Guinea-focused oil and gas explorer recorded a revenue of $266.2 million for the three months ended June, down from $378.9 million a year earlier.

UBS analysts had forecast revenue of $267 million.





