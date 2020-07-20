CNOOC's Offshore Field in Liaodong Bay Starts Oil Production

Chinese oil company CNOOC has started production from its Luda 21-2/16-3 offshore development in China.

The Luda 21-2/16-3 project is located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea, about 39 kilometers north of Luda 10-1 oilfield and 90 kilometers northwest of Suizhong 36-1 onshore terminal.

The average water depth of the regional development project is about 25 meters. The project has built one central platform, three wellhead platforms, and one production platform.

A total of 69 development wells are planned. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 25,600 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022.