CNOOC's Offshore Field in Liaodong Bay Starts Oil Production

July 20, 2020

Illustraiton only - Offshore platform in South China Sea - Credit: corlaffra/AdobeStock
Illustraiton only - Offshore platform in South China Sea - Credit: corlaffra/AdobeStock

Chinese oil company CNOOC has started production from its Luda 21-2/16-3 offshore development in China.

The Luda 21-2/16-3 project is located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea, about 39 kilometers north of Luda 10-1 oilfield and 90 kilometers northwest of Suizhong 36-1 onshore terminal. 

The average water depth of the regional development project is about 25 meters. The project has built one central platform, three wellhead platforms, and one production platform. 

A total of 69 development wells are planned. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 25,600 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022.

