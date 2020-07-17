Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker Solutions to Merge with Kvaerner, Names New CEO

July 17, 2020

Image Credit: Aker Solutions
Image Credit: Aker Solutions

Norwegian oil service providers Aker Solutions and Kvaerner, both controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke, will merge to strengthen their base in the global energy industry, both companies said on Friday.

Aker Solutions, which provides engineering services, and Kvaerner, which builds oil platforms, were hit when energy firms slashed spending as crude demand plunged due to the coronavirus crisis.

Shares in Oslo-listed Aker Solutions jumped 34%, while Kvaerner's stocks were trading 13.6% higher by 0726 GMT.

The merger aims to reduce combined fixed costs by about 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($161 million) on an annualised basis in 2021 compared to the level in 2019, and reduce the workforce to 15,000 by 2021 from 18,800 at the start of 2020.

"The merger will create an organization with the required size and financial strength to compete and succeed in the growing market for renewable and sustainable energy, and generate value for shareholders," Aker Solutions said.

Shareholders in Kvaerner would own between 43% and 53% of the combined company, it added.

Kjetel Digre, Aker BP's senior vice president for operations and asset development, has been appointed as the new chief executive of Aker Solutions and will lead the merged company from Aug. 1.

Aker Solutions and Kvaerner, controlled by Roekke's Aker ASA , had combined revenues of about 38 billion Norwegian crowns and earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortization (EBITDA) of 2.7 billion crowns in 2019.

Aker Solutions said it would spin off its renewable and carbon capture technology business into separate firms to be listed on the Merkur Market of the Oslo stock exchange.

Aker ASA said it planned to take a majority stake in the two spin-offs via a planned private share issue. The Norwegian government, which indirectly owns 12% in Aker Solutions, was also reserving the right to take part in the private placement.

($1 = 9.2981 Norwegian crowns) 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Edmund Blair)


Mergers & Acquisitions Engineering Industry News Activity Norway Europe

Related Offshore News

Illustration; Lukas Z - AdobeStock

Rystad: Number of Drilled Wells in 2020 to Hit Lowest...
Image Credit: Trident Energy

Petrobras Completes Sale of Ten Offshore Fields to Trident...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only: Image by nikkytok/AdobeStock

Deepwater Atlas Drillship Tipped for Shenandoah Drilling,...
Offshore
Woodside's Sangomar FPSO render - Credit: Woodside

Westwood Expects 40 FPSOs to be Ordered in 2020-2024...
Industry News

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Maersk Drilling Upgrades Maersk Valiant Drillship

Maersk Drilling Upgrades Maersk Valiant Drillship

COVID-19 Hits Indonesia's 1H 2020 Oil and Gas Liftings

COVID-19 Hits Indonesia's 1H 2020 Oil and Gas Liftings

Norway's Oil Output in June Drops More than Expected

Norway's Oil Output in June Drops More than Expected

Polarcus Nadia on the Move after Long Layup

Polarcus Nadia on the Move after Long Layup

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine