Manor Renewable Energy Sets Up Shop in Glasgow to Target Offshore Wind Opportunities

July 15, 2020

An MRE vessel - Credit: MRE
Manor Renewable Energy (MRE), a renewable energy services firm based in Portland, England, is expanding to the north, with a new office in Glasgow, Scotland.

"The decision to open a new office in Glasgow was prompted by the growing renewable energy market, with an emphasis on offshore wind; as market leaders in the provision of temporary power, MRE has an existing pipeline of work in Scotland and are now looking to grow their Scottish presence," the Manor Renewable Energy said.

"[The new office ] kick starts exciting expansion plans for the company, with further offices due before the year-end," MRE said.

To remind, Crown Estate Scotland, manager of Scotland’s seabed, last month announced the launch of the first round of offshore wind leasing in Scottish waters for a decade.

The round, called ScotWind Leasing, enables companies at the cutting edge of offshore renewables to apply to build Scotland’s new generation of offshore wind farms and help power the transition to a net-zero future, Crown Estate Scotland, said.

According to Crown Estate Scotland total investment in ScotWind Leasing projects could potentially surpass £8bn, and ScotWind could deliver more than enough green electricity to power every Scottish household.

"It’s anticipated that ScotWind will significantly increase the amount of power generated from offshore renewables, a major step towards meeting the Scottish Government’s target of Scotland being net-zero by 2045," Crown Estate Scotland said.

 

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

