OCIMF Publishes New Guidance on DP System Failures

A new information paper on assurance of dynamic positioning (DP) system failure mode and effects analysis (FMEAs) seeks to improve the process of identifying all possible consequences and failures of DP systems.

Entitled ‘Dynamic Positioning Failure Mode and Effects Analysis Assurance Framework, Risk-based Guidance’, the new information paper has been published by the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF), a global voluntary association, providing expertise in the safe and environmentally responsible transport and handling of hydrocarbons.

In 2002 following a series of DP incidents in the UK sector of the North Sea, industry concerns were raised about the safety and reliability of DP vessels. Following a comprehensive review by the UK Health and Safety Executive, it was apparent that guidance was not being implemented or adhered to consistently across the supply chain. The paper aims to improve the assurance of DP FMEA quality by setting out how relevant information should be presented, in a prescribed format.

A large group of industry stakeholders including, classification societies, vessel owners and DP industry bodies to develop the guidance.

“This information paper on the assurance requirements for FMEAs was a broad industry collaboration and will improve safety in the industry and serve as a means to align the spectrum of diverse stakeholders,” said Faisal Rashid, Technical Advisor at OCIMF. “I would like to acknowledge all involved for your efforts, participation and leadership in delivering the OCIMF DP FMEA Assurance information paper. We treasure your contributions and time with us. It has been a solid team effort with positive collaboration across the industry.”

One of the companies involved in developing the guidance, DNV GL’s Noble Denton marine services, has launched new support to help vessel operators to understand and implement new guidelines.

Steven Cargill, Technical Authority for Dynamic Positioning, DNV GL - Oil & Gas, said, “Unlike previous attempts to improve DP FMEA standards, the OCIMF information paper is not intended to provide guidance on the execution of DP system FMEAs. There is already a significant amount of guidance on this already available from recognized bodies. The difference is that the new guidelines seek to gain improvement by providing a detailed set of technical requirements on the presentation of key elements of the DP system for the purposes of vessel audit.”

OCIMF members choosing to implement the information paper will seek to gain compliance with its requirements while delivering DP vessel services.

It is anticipated that the task of preparing and submitting the document to OCIMF will not prove to be onerous for vessel owners who already have a DP system FMEA aligned with industry best practice. In some instances, external assistance may be required to meet the requirements and DNV GL can assist those having difficulty following the technical requirements. Using DNV GL’s DP experts will ensure vessel operators a quicker and therefore more cost efficient route to assurance and reduce their company’s risks.

Hari Vamadevan, Regional Manager, UK and West Africa, DNV GL Oil & Gas, said, “Supporting our customers in order to meet industry standards in a transparent and auditable manner is vital for all stakeholders. Having confidence in vessel station keeping capability and reliability during critical offshore operations, can significantly reduce risk.”