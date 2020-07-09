Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Xodus Names U.S. Renewables VP to Target Offshore Wind Market

July 9, 2020

Image Credit: Xodus

UK-based energy consultancy Xodus Group has appointed a US renewables vice president to head up a new office in Boston. The company said the move was in support of its plans to grow its offshore wind services across North America.

Alexander Thillerup joins Xodus from Aegir Wind Solutions, where he was director of project management. 

"With more than 15 years’ experience in the renewables industry across Europe and Australia, he has managed several industry-leading projects for developers, including the concept development of the 6MW tower for Equinor’s Hywind Scotland turbines, the world’s first floating wind farm," Xodus said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity as we grow our operations in Boston,” Thillerup said. “Xodus has gained a strong reputation for its work in offshore renewables around the world and I am excited to lead the team as we look to establish ourselves in the North American market.

“Through our international knowledge and experience, we will be looking at how we can support the industry-wide challenge of the supply chain in the US and enable it to grow in a sustainable way. We are seeing a lot of new interest and want to partner with tier-one contractors to facilitate getting the first large-scale projects constructed. Bringing together local supply chain, academia and economic development agencies will enable exciting technology to be adopted and plans progressed for offshore wind development.”

Thillerup will be supported by, Jamie MacDonald, who is relocating from Xodus’ headquarters in Aberdeen, UK to take up the position of director of operations. He will be responsible for helping shape and grow the business in terms of technical strength, commercial performance, and brand awareness across North America.

 

