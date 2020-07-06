Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

North Star Names New CEO. Sets Up Offshore Wind Business

July 6, 2020

Mathew Gordon, North Star's new CEO - Credit: North Star
Mathew Gordon, North Star's new CEO - Credit: North Star

UK-focused offshore support vessel owner North Star has appointed Mathew Gordon as its new chief executive.

Gordon will take over the CEO position this month from Callum Bruce, who is stepping down as chief executive after 34 years in the business, but who will remain in the short-term to ensure the smooth transition of responsibilities, the company said.

North Star, which owns and operates emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs) in the North Sea, has also set up North Star Renewables and is seeking to deliver a new fleet of vessels to support the emerging offshore wind maintenance market.

Gordon, the new CEO, has held senior positions in Unique Group, Atlantic Offshore, Viking Seatech and Subsea 7.

Steven Lowry of North Star’s owner, Basalt Infrastructure Partners, said: “We have found the right person to take North Star forward.

"Matt’s experience and drive will be invaluable as North Star seeks to further evolve its services in the emergency response and rescue vessel market and the rapidly-developing offshore wind sector. He will also oversee the integration of our recent acquisition of Boston Putford Offshore Safety Ltd.

"We are very grateful to Callum for his dedication and leadership of North Star over the years and wish him well for the future.”

Commenting on his retirement, Bruce said: “After all these years, I am sad to be leaving the business but felt the time was right for me to hand over the reigns.

“I know I leave the business in capable hands and have no doubt Matt will bring new ideas, while maintaining the values we have for providing our clients with the highest possible level of service.”

North Star currently owns and operates 46 vessels supported by a fleet of approximately 70 fast rescue crafts and 50 daughter crafts.

Energy Vessels People Offshore Wind Activity Europe People & Companies

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Byron Energy

Byron Installs Gulf of Mexico Platform
Illustration only: Image by nikkytok

LLOG Charters Transocean Rig for Shenandoah Drilling


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only: Image by nikkytok

LLOG Charters Transocean Rig for Shenandoah Drilling
Drilling
Deepwater Pathfinder - Image by Kevin Deblieux - MarineTraffic

Eni to Pay $185M to Settle Transocean Drilling Rig Dispute
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

CHC Helicopters for Ørsted's Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm

CHC Helicopters for Ørsted's Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm

Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System

Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System

Court OKs Extradition of Ex-Pemex CEO from Spain to Mexico

Court OKs Extradition of Ex-Pemex CEO from Spain to Mexico

On this Day in 1988: Offshore Industry's Deadliest Disaster

On this Day in 1988: Offshore Industry's Deadliest Disaster

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine