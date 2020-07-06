North Star Names New CEO. Sets Up Offshore Wind Business

UK-focused offshore support vessel owner North Star has appointed Mathew Gordon as its new chief executive.

Gordon will take over the CEO position this month from Callum Bruce, who is stepping down as chief executive after 34 years in the business, but who will remain in the short-term to ensure the smooth transition of responsibilities, the company said.

North Star, which owns and operates emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs) in the North Sea, has also set up North Star Renewables and is seeking to deliver a new fleet of vessels to support the emerging offshore wind maintenance market.

Gordon, the new CEO, has held senior positions in Unique Group, Atlantic Offshore, Viking Seatech and Subsea 7.

Steven Lowry of North Star’s owner, Basalt Infrastructure Partners, said: “We have found the right person to take North Star forward.

"Matt’s experience and drive will be invaluable as North Star seeks to further evolve its services in the emergency response and rescue vessel market and the rapidly-developing offshore wind sector. He will also oversee the integration of our recent acquisition of Boston Putford Offshore Safety Ltd.

"We are very grateful to Callum for his dedication and leadership of North Star over the years and wish him well for the future.”

Commenting on his retirement, Bruce said: “After all these years, I am sad to be leaving the business but felt the time was right for me to hand over the reigns.

“I know I leave the business in capable hands and have no doubt Matt will bring new ideas, while maintaining the values we have for providing our clients with the highest possible level of service.”

North Star currently owns and operates 46 vessels supported by a fleet of approximately 70 fast rescue crafts and 50 daughter crafts.