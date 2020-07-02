Subsea 7 Wins "Sizeable" Gulf of Mexico Deal with Unnamed Operator

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
July 2, 2020

Image for illustration - Credit: Subsea 7
Image for illustration - Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 has said it has been awarded a sizeable contract for work in the Gulf of Mexico with an unnamed client.

Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea pipelines, and transport and installation works associated with the project. 

"Offshore installation activities are scheduled for 2020. At this time, no further details can be communicated for contractual reasons," Subsea 7 said. The contract will be recorded in the backlog in the second quarter.

