Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Guyana Asks World Court to Confirm Border with Venezuela

June 30, 2020

© Alexander Sánchez / Adobe Stock
© Alexander Sánchez / Adobe Stock

Guyana on Tuesday asked the World Court to confirm the demarcation of its land border with Venezuela, part of a long-running dispute between the South American neighbours with potential implications for offshore oil rights.

Representatives of Guyana asked judges at the United Nations court, formally known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to confirm that the border was laid down in an 1899 arbitration between Venezuela and the then-colony of British Guiana.

"We are here today because contrary to international law and to the biding award of 1899, our neighbour to the west (Venezuela), has cultivated a nationalist passion to...lay claim to almost three quarters of Guyana," Guyana's representative before the court, Shridath Ramphal, told judges.

Venezuela did not respond as it is not participating in the proceedings. It argues the ICJ does not have jurisdiction.

The dispute over the territory - a massive, sparsely populated area west of Guyana's Essequibo River - was revived in recent years after oil was discovered offshore.

In 2018, Venezuela's navy intercepted an Exxon ship exploring for oil on behalf of Guyana in waters that are jointly claimed by the two countries.

The ICJ is the United Nation's court for resolving disputes between states.


(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Legal South America Regulations

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Illustration only; Image Credit: xmentoys / Adobe Stock

CNOOC Makes 'Significant' Discovery Offshore China
AOD II - Image Credit: Seadrill

Saudi Aramco Suspends Seadrill's AOD II Jack-Up Rig


Trending Offshore News

Devils Tower platform - Credit: Williams

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development
Energy
Eagle Explorer - Credit: SeaBird Exploration

SeaBird Wins Short Term Work for 'Eagle Explorer'. Sells...
Vessels

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Brazil's Oil Industry Sees COVID-19 Impact Until the End of 2021

Brazil's Oil Industry Sees COVID-19 Impact Until the End of 2021

Guyana Asks World Court to Confirm Border with Venezuela

Guyana Asks World Court to Confirm Border with Venezuela

Subsea 7's Pipelines and Umbilicals for Aker BP's Hod

Subsea 7's Pipelines and Umbilicals for Aker BP's Hod

Allseas Taps Kvaerner for Valhall Platforms Recycling

Allseas Taps Kvaerner for Valhall Platforms Recycling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine