Shell, Peterson Extend Lowestoft Base Contract

Offshore energy industry logistics provider Peterson has agreed on a contract extension with Shell for quayside, warehousing, and transport services from Peterson’s Lowestoft base in the UK.

Peterson has supported Shell from the east coast of England since 2015 and the new contract will see that support continue until at least January 2022, the company said.

Apart from announcing the extension with Shell, Peterson said that improvements to the Lowestoft site are also due to be completed soon, with Peterson installing a new fuel facility to deliver capable of servicing any vessel that comes into the port.

John Shade, UK Fuel Manager, said of the facility: “This fuel facility provides operators from the oil and gas and offshore wind sectors with another reason to use Lowestoft as their port of choice. Working in partnership with GEOS Group, we have created a competitively priced solution in a convenient location for this market.”