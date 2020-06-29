Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ION Geophysical, PGS in 2D Data Team-Up

June 29, 2020

(File image: PGS)
(File image: PGS)

Offshore seismic data companies ION Geophysical and PGS have agreed to collaborate globally on 2D exploration data.  

"Both companies have modern, high-quality multi-client data libraries that together cover all the significant hydrocarbon provinces around the world. The new joint data library will comprise nearly a million kilometers of uniquely complementary data, including many areas of genuine broadband seismic, that have substantial opportunity for integration and reimaging," the companies said.

The companies said that ION's latest imaging technology and PGS' broadband 2D GeoStreamer offering, would lead to the production of "enhanced deliverables with higher resolution and greater spatial coverage, offering deeper insights and more reliable pre-stack attributes for exploration screening on a global basis."

New York-listed ION and Oslo-listed PGS intend to develop an integrated seamless 2D seismic data library over time to inform exploration business decisions for E&P operators.  The combined data library would be jointly marketed.

"The combined 2D data libraries will provide E&P companies with a more efficient way to identify and high-grade attractive frontier investment opportunities," said Berit Osnes, PGS' EVP, New Ventures.  "ION's BasinSPAN offering is globally recognized as the benchmark tool for exploration insights at the basin-scale.  Referencing and integrating our GeoStreamer enriched 2D data library into that framework will create a valuable opportunity to add resolution to that understanding."

"PGS' global framework of modern data, much of which was acquired with long offsets and GeoStreamer multi-sensor acquisition technology, is exceptionally compatible to integrate with ION's BasinSPAN framework to deepen basin characterization and insights for our customers," said Ken Williamson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ION's E&P Technology and Services group.  

"The collaboration extends beyond existing data to include new program activity and the integration of third-party data where relevant to further augment the value of the offering."

Technology Energy Offshore Energy Geoscience Activity Norway Europe North America Seismic USA

Press releases

“You Don't Build Yachts and Ships with ERP Systems”

“You Don't Build Yachts and Ships with ERP Systems”

FrontM partners with Inmarsat and VIKAND to launch COVID -19 Telemed Service for maritime workforce

FrontM partners with Inmarsat and VIKAND to launch COVID -19 Telemed Service for maritime workforce

Related Offshore News

Devils Tower platform - Credit: Williams

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development
Illustration by Maksym Yemelyanov - AdobeStock

Energean, Edison Cut Norway from E&P Sales Deal


Trending Offshore News

Devils Tower platform - Credit: Williams

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development
Energy
Eagle Explorer - Credit: SeaBird Exploration

SeaBird Wins Short Term Work for 'Eagle Explorer'. Sells...
Vessels

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

VIDEO: Dominion Installs 12MW Test Wind Farm ahead of 2.6GW Behemoth

VIDEO: Dominion Installs 12MW Test Wind Farm ahead of 2.6GW Behemoth

Delek Drilling Looks to Refinance $2 Billion in Debt

Delek Drilling Looks to Refinance $2 Billion in Debt

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development

Shell, Peterson Extend Lowestoft Base Contract

Shell, Peterson Extend Lowestoft Base Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine