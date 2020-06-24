Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Belov Engenharia Orders Four Saab Seaeye ROVs

June 24, 2020

The Four Leopards will be deployed from Belov’s DSV fleet. Photo: Saab Seaeye
Four Saab Seaeye 3000m rated electric Leopard work vehicles have been ordered by Belov Engenharia for Petrobras operations in Brazil.

“The Leopard was chosen for its compact size to power ratio,” says Belov’s Director of Operations, André Weber Carneiro. “We like the quality of Saab Seaeye products and their technical support, which is always available when needed.”

Half the size of an equivalent hydraulic work vehicle, it is more agile and responsive, has greater workability and can handle stronger currents - opening up wider operational windows.  

A key benefit in operation of the Leopard, is its iCON intelligent control architecture, which offers more information about the vehicle’s operation and enhances fault diagnostics along with greater redundancy. It is also future-friendly for evolving technologies including autonomous operations.  
The Leopards join Belov’s Saab Seaeye fleet and will be deployed from three Diver Support Vessels (DSVs) and used for cleaning and inspecting risers on Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSOs), amongst other tasks.

The Saab Seaeye Leopard. Photo: Saab Seaeye

