Vyacheslav Tikhonov Seismic Vessel Stays with Sovcomflot

Russian shipping company Sovcomflot will not redeliver the Vyacheslav Tikhonov seismic vessel to Polarcus early, as previously planned.

The vessel is owned by the seismic acquisition specialist Polarcus, but has since 2011 been with Sovcomflot.

Sovcomflot and Polarcus in 2019 agreed to a two-year extension, however, the Russian company in January 2020 said it would exercise its option to redeliver the vessel back to Polarcus earlier than planned, after the completion of a project in Asia.

Polarcus on Wednesday said the vessel would remain with Sovcomflot, however, the seismic company will not receive dayrate until the start-up of a new project for the vessel.

"The Vessel has completed the earlier referenced project in Asia. In light of further project opportunities, the charterers, Sovcomflot, have withdrawn their notice of redelivery. Polarcus will not receive charter hire from 31 May 2020 until startup of a new project anticipated to commence in Q3 2020. Redelivery of the vessel is now expected to be following completion of the new project, or alternatively, on short notice if no project is awarded for the vessel in the summer season," Polarcus said.

Vyacheslav Tikhonov, formerly known as Polarcus Selma, is a high ice class 8 streamer vessel. It was built to the ULSTEIN SX133 design and incorporates the ULSTEIN X-BOW hull.

The vessel was named Vyacheslav Tikhonov, after a Russian actor, at a ceremony in Sochi in 2011, with Vladimir Putin - then the Prime Minister of Russia - as its Guardian.

According to MarineTraffic data, Vyacheslav Tikhonov has recently left the port of Kandla in India and is on its way to Yeosu, South Korea.