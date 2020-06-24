Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DeepOcean Secures Subsea Work at Repsol's Yme Field

June 24, 2020

Image Credit: DeepOcean
Offshore installation contractor DeepOcean has been awarded an EPCI contract for marine operations on Repsol’s Yme project in the North Sea offshore Norway.

The award to DeepOcean covers project management, engineering, construction, and offshore installation activities related to tieback of YME Beta North reservoir to existing facilities.

The offshore work includes marine operations for installation and tie-in of Subsea spools, flying leads, and installation of Subsea Structures at the YME Beta North field. Preparations for the start of production for the YME Beta North tie-back are also included in the contract.

The onshore project team will work out of DeepOcean’s office in Haugesund, with offshore execution scheduled for 2021. The company did not share the financial details of the award.

Yme is a field in the southeastern part of the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, 130 kilometers northeast of the Ula field. The water depth at the site is 100 meters. The field comprises two separate main structures, Gamma and Beta, which are 12 kilometers apart. 

For the Yme development, Repsol will use a Maersk Drilling jack-up rig equipped with drilling and production facilities, a subsea template on the Beta structure, and reuse of existing facilities on the field. 

The plan is to reuse the nine wells pre-drilled in 2009-2010 and to drill seven additional wells. Oil from the field will be transported with tankers and the gas will be reinjected. After some delays, production start-up is now expected in 2021.

