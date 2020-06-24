Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Taps LOC for Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 MWS Work

June 24, 2020

Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 illustration - Credit: Equinor
Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 illustration - Credit: Equinor

Marine and engineering consulting firm LOC Group has been awarded a new scope of work with Norway's Equinor to provide services as part of the second phase of the development of the Johan Sverdrup offshore oil field in Norway.

Under the contract, LOC will provide Marine Warranty Surveyor (“MWS”) services for the SURF (“subsea umbilical, risers, and flowlines)” development on the North Sea field.

The Group has been providing MWS services on the development of the Johan Sverdrup field since 2015.

LOC's scope of work for this contract under existing frame agreement will include a review of the project, procedural and technical design documentation relating to marine operations, as well as on-site attendances to approve operations for project critical cargo, pipelines, cables, and umbilical. In addition, the SURF development includes substantial subsea infrastructure of approximately 100 kilometers of rigid pipelines.

Kevin Sirski, Managing Director/Naval Architect at LOC Norway, said: “LOC Stavanger is very pleased to be continuing its work on the Johan Sverdrup Field with Equinor, a leading global energy company. We have been a long-term provider of MWS services for Equinor on this field and we are delighted that we will continue working on this exciting development through to the completion of Phase 2 in 2022."

Johan Sverdrup is the third-largest oil field on the Norwegian continental shelf, with expected resources of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent. At plateau the field will produce up to 660,000 barrels of oil per day, which will make up about one-third of oil production on the NCS.

The first phase of the development was brought into production in October 2019. Phase 2 of the development was approved in 2019 and is expected to start production in Q4 2022.

Phase 1 Included the development of four platforms (accommodation and utility platform, processing platform, drilling platform, riser platform), three subsea installations for water injection, power from shore, export pipeline for oil (Mongstad) and gas (Kårstø). In the second phase, Equinor and its partners will add another processing platform (P2), modify the riser platform and the field center, and add five subsea templates. 

