Ørsted Hires EWE for Substation Maintenance at North Sea Wind Farms





Danish offshore wind farm developer Ørsted has awarded German service provider EWE a contract for maintenance of the low-voltage areas and the sub-systems of the substations of two wind farms offshore Germany.

EWE said its offshore subsidiary EWE OSS has been awarded the contract for the extensive half-yearly and annual maintenance on both platforms on the North Sea wind farms Gode Wind 1 and Gode Wind 2.

"We are very pleased that we were able to convince with the extensive expertise of our team and further strengthen our position as the largest independent service provider for the maintenance and repair of offshore substations with this order," said Arthur Böttcher (Business Development, EWE OSS).

"In total, our service teams now take care of nine substations in the German and Dutch North Sea and one on land. This is how we ensure that more than 2,200 megawatts of installed offshore wind power are reliably connected to the electrical grid," he said.

"By working with EWE Offshore Service & Solutions, we can further increase the efficiency of the operational management of our Gode Wind 1 and 2 offshore wind farms. We look forward to a successful collaboration with an experienced service provider”, says Niels Kruse, responsible for the operation of the Gode Wind 1 and 2 wind farms at Ørsted.

Gode Wind 1 and 2 are two offshore wind parks that Ørsted built directly after each other. Construction began in April 2015. Ørsted installed the last wind turbine in May 2016. The two offshore wind farms consisting of 97 wind turbines and a total capacity of 582 megawatts are located approximately 45 kilometers off the German mainland and 33 km off the islands of Juist and Nordeney.

Image Credit: Orsted



