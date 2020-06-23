Jan De Nul Completes Installation of Trianel Windpark Borkum II Wind Turbines

Jan De Nul Group last week completed the offshore Trianel Windpark Borkum II (TWBII) project in the German North Sea.

"All 32 Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) have been installed and mechanically completed," Jan de Nul said last Friday.

Jan De Nul Group’s Jack-Up Offshore Installation Vessel (JUIV) Taillevent started the Wind Turbine Generator installation works in the summer of 2019 but had to leave mid-February 2020 to undertake commitments in Taiwan.

The installation works of the remaining WTGs were completed with the Blue Tern vessel.

Jan De Nul Group and its Subcontractor Global Wind Service subsequently finalized the mechanical completion of the 32 WTGs in order to have them ready for commissioning by TWBII, Jan De Nul said.

Jan De Nul Group was awarded the WTG installation works by Senvion in December 2017, after which the start of the WTG installation works was delayed due to Senvion’s insolvency proceedings.

The offshore wind farm Trianel Wind Park Borkum (Phase II) comprises 32 offshore WTG of 6.33 MW each. The scope of Jan De Nul Group included both the offshore installation of the WTGs and the mechanical completion works.

Watch the recording of World Energy Report's Offshore Wind Webinar "Outlook for Offshore Wind Power: The Frontier of Future Energy"