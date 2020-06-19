Altrad to Assist with Tolmount Platform Hook-Up

Industrial services provider Altrad has won a contract with Rosetti Marino to assist with the hook-up and commissioning of Premier Oil's Tolmount offshore gas platform in the Southern North Sea, offshore the UK.

Under the contract, Altrad will be responsible for the provision of temporary access, engineering design, insulation, corrosion and fire protection, rigging and LOLER (Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations) support to enable the hook-up and commissioning of the Tolmount offshore gas platform.

The contract will encompass Altrad mobilizing resources to Ravenna in Italy for the construction phase of the project, which will be followed by the hook-up and commissioning phase located offshore in the Southern North Sea.

"This latest contract award, builds upon Altrad’s long-term relationship with Rosetti Marino SpA, which was last active in 2013, when Altrad successfully supported the construction, hook-up and commissioning of Total’s West Franklin and Elgin B platforms in the UK North Sea," Altrad said," without providing details on the financial side of the deal.

Premier Oil, the operator of the project, in January said that the Tolmount gas development had been on schedule and on track for first gas before year-end, however, COVID-19 then struck, forcing the company to delay the expected start-up date.

The oil and gas firm said in May that the Rosetti yard in Italy where the platform is being built had entered lockdown in March.

Work resumed earlier in May, with COVID19 restrictions in place, with first gas now forecast for the second quarter of 2021.