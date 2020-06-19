Navantia-Windar Wins $392M Contract to Build Jackets for French Offshore Wind Farm

Iberdrola, through its French subsidiary Ailes Marines, has awarded the Navantia-Windar UTE consortium a contract to build 62 jackets for the or the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm which the energy company is developing off the coast of Brittany, France.

The Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm will be equipped with 62 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, each with an 8 MW capacity, installed in a 75-square-km area. The turbines will have a total height of 207 meters.

The contract with Navantia-Windar for the construction of the structures that support offshore wind turbines and 186 piles is worth €350 million ($392,5 million) and is the largest offshore wind contract for Navantia-Windar to date.

Iberdrola said the deal was signed on Thursday in Navantia's shipyard at Fene (A Coruña) by Iberdrola Chairman, Ignacio Galán, the Chairman of Navantia, Susana de Sarriá and the Chairman of Windar, Orlando Alonso, in the presence of the Head of the Galician Government, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the Spanish Government representative in Galicia, Javier Losada.

Specifically, the agreement signed comprises the fabrication of the jackets by Navantia at its Fene facilities and the piling by Windar at its Avilés site. The final assembly of all component parts will be completed at the Galician shipyard facilities.





















Iberdrola Chairman, Ignacio Galán









The Navantia-Windar consortium has, over the past six years, signed contracts worth nearly €1 billion with Iberdrola. This includes the already completed jobs for the Wikinger wind farm, in German waters of the Baltic Sea, and East Anglia One, in the North Sea.

Iberdrola said that the contract for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm jackets will create will help create 2,000 direct jobs.

Of these, almost 1,000 are jobs in Galicia and Asturias, and over 1,100 are distributed among several companies in France, specifically, new fabrication facilities around the ports of Brest, Le Havre, and the future marshaling port which is still to be announced.

Worth noting, Navantia-Windar is to open a plant in Brest, to make the stabbings, lower joints, and truss structures for 34 of the 62 jackets.

"Over and above these 2,000 direct jobs, several thousand more will be created by local contractors, both in Spain and France," Iberdrola said. The Spanish company will invest 2.4 billion euros in the project overall.

Once fully operational in 2023, the 496 MW offshore wind farm will produce enough electricity to satisfy the needs of around 835,000 consumers, Iberdrola said.

