Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Denmark's CIP Starting 'World's Largest' Renewable Infrastructure Fund

June 16, 2020

Illustration; Image Credit: nuttawutnuy /AdobeStock
Illustration; Image Credit: nuttawutnuy /AdobeStock

Fund management firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) said on Tuesday it had started what it expects to be the world's largest fund for renewable energy infrastructure as it targets investments worth 100 billion crowns ($15.2 billion).

CIP, founded by former Orsted executives, said institutional investors had so far pledged to invest 11 billion crowns and it expects commitments to increase to 40-50 billion in the coming 9 to 12 months.

The CIP IV fund will invest in renewable energy infrastructure within offshore and onshore wind, solar energy, transmission grids and biomass in what it called low-risk OECD countries, referring to members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"The market is favorable for investments in renewable energy infrastructure," said CIP managing partner Jakob Baruel Poulsen.

United Nations envoy and former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said earlier this month that investors had an "enormous" opportunity to finance a shift to a low-carbon future in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 6.5702 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

Join World Energy Report's Offshore Wind Webinar on June 17, 2020. Register here.

Energy Vessels Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables Denmark

Related Offshore News

Jotun FPSO - Credit: Var Energi

Vår Energi Takes Jotun FPSO Ashore for Upgrades
Illustration only: BP's Clair Ridge platform in the UK - Credit: BP

BP Lowers Oil Outlook. Expects to Take up to $17.5B...


Trending Offshore News

Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris Skips $13.3M Interest Payment
Finance
Illustration; A jack-up drilling rig - Credit: Lukasz Z, AdobeStock

Saudi Aramco Suspends Shelf Drilling Jack-Up Rig
Middle East

Insight

E&P Players' Widely-differing Views on Oil Price Future

E&P Players' Widely-differing Views on Oil Price Future

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Using High Res 3D Meshes for improved Shape Reconstuction of Marine Survey Data

Using High Res 3D Meshes for improved Shape Reconstuction of Marine Survey Data

MARIN, IHC Assess DP for Autonomous SOV Project

MARIN, IHC Assess DP for Autonomous SOV Project

E&P Players' Widely-differing Views on Oil Price Future

E&P Players' Widely-differing Views on Oil Price Future

Petrobras Charters DOF Offshore Vessel Trio

Petrobras Charters DOF Offshore Vessel Trio

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine