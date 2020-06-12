Solstad Offshore Lands Work for PSV Trio

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has won two longer-term platform supply vessel contracts, and one PSV extension.

Solstad said Thursday that "a leading North Sea operator" had awarded it contracts for two Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) for a period of six months firm plus options.

Under the contracts, Far Spica PSV will start its charter during June 2020 with Normand Springer or sister vessel to follow during October 2020.

Both vessels will be supporting the operator's assets in the UK North Sea, Solstad Offshore said,

In addition, and as part of the Frame Agreement with the Norwegian oil company Aker BP, the Far Solitaire platform supply vessel's contract has been extended until the end of 2020. The vessel has supported Aker BP's operations since December 2019.