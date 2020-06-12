Fugro Extends IMR Despina Vessel Charter

Norwegian offshore vessel owners Golden Energy Offshore has secured a contract extension for its IMR Despina vessel.

The charter extension will take effect in direct continuation of the current contract with Fugro. Golden Energy Offshore did not provide info on the length of the new contract.

According to available info, Fugro is currently using the 2011-built IMR Despina for a geotechnical site investigation at the Borkum Offshore Wind Farm in Germany.

Golden Energy Offshore info show's the Despina has so far this year been mostly used for geotechnical site surveys at offshore wind farm locations in the North Sea region.

The Ulstein-designed vessel was used for geotechnical surveys at Innogy's Sofia wind farm location in the UK North Sea, Vattenfall's Vesterhav wind farm location in Denmark, and at Ten Noorden van de Waddeneilanden wind farm zone in the Dutch North Sea.

Worth noting, this is the second charter extension this week for a Golden Energy Offshore vessel.

Earlier this week, Golden Energy Offshore said Wintershall Dea Norge had extended the contract for the platform supply vessel Energy Swan.

With this four-month extension, the vessel will stay busy with Wintershall Dea Norge until November 30, 2020, with options to extend until November 30, 2021. Also, Wintershall Dea Norge has signed an agreement with Equinor to share the Energy Swan with Equinor.

Under the agreement, the two oil companies will use the vessel to supply offshore oil platforms close to Wintershall's Brage platform in the North Sea. Energy Swan will now provide services to Equinor's nearby Statfjord A, B, and C platforms, and Veslefrikk through the sharing agreement.

