Wintershall Dea, Equinor Sharing Platform Supply Vessel

Norwegian oil and gas operators Wintershall DEA Norge and Equinor have signed a supply vessel sharing agreement.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate in supplying platforms close to Wintershall's Brage platform in the North Sea, which, will, according to Wintershall Dea Norge, substantially increase the efficiency of the company's logistics department in Norway.

Brage platform's supply vessel Energy Swan will also provide services to the nearby Equinor's Statfjord A, B, and C platforms, and Veslefrikk through a sharing agreement.

Cargo will be co-ordinated at a common base at Mongstad, and the Energy Swan will call on a fixed route between the platforms.

"This is a totally different regime for our colleagues on Brage. They have gone from having a 100% dedicated vessel, to being a part of a fixed route scheme, sharing the vessel with other platforms”, said Arne Kjetil Nilsen, Wintershall Dea Norge Logistics and Marine Operations Manager, who signed the agreement.

The agreement with Equinor means the 2005-built Energy Swan will be called into service regularly, saving fuel and reducing CO2 emissions compared with running several vessels, Wintershall DEA Norge said.

"We are always looking for ways to make our operations more efficient both in terms of cost and emissions. This is an elegant way of achieving both at a time when the whole industry is looking for solutions to extraordinary circumstances. The hard work performed by the teams in both Equinor and Wintershall Dea to achieve this is highly appreciated” said Børge Nerland, Wintershall Dea Vice President for Production.

In a statement on Wednesday, Golden Energy Offshore, the owner of the Energy Swan vessel, said Wintershall Dea Norge had extended the vessel's contract. With this four-month extension, the vessel will stay busy with Wintershall Dea Norge until November 30, 2020.

The parties further agreed that Wintershall Dea would continue having options available to charter the vessel until November 30, 2021.



