About 24% U.S. Gulf Offshore Oil Output Shut after Storm

June 11, 2020

Oil platform silhouette in gulf of mexico - Credit: Lukas Z - AdobeStock
About 24%, or 435,767 barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production, remain[ed] shut in the offshore U.S.-regulated Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday after Tropical Storm Cristobal, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said.

About 23%, or 619 million cubic feet a day (cfd), of offshore natural gas output remains shut in the U.S. Gulf after the storm's passage ashore on Sunday, BSEE said.

On Tuesday, 31% of crude oil production and 33% of natural gas output was shut, according to BSEE.

The federal agency also said about 9.5%, or 61 production platforms, remained evacuated in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

In total, the storm has shut in 2.9 million bpd and 4.2 billion cfd of natural gas production since Saturday, according to BSEE.

Cristobal formed on June 1, struck the Mexican coast and then passed north to make landfall in southeast Louisiana on Sunday.

Currently, remnants of Cristobal are spreading thunderstorms over the U.S. Great Lakes before moving into Canada, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico waters account for about 15% of total U.S. crude production and 5% of U.S. natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. 

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)

