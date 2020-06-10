Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker Solutions' Umbilicals for Murphy's King’s Quay FPS

June 10, 2020

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction company Aker Solutions will deliver umbilicals for Murphy's King's Quay offshore project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. 

Aker Solutions said Wednesday that the contract for the delivery of umbilicals was awarded to it by Subsea 7.

The delivery will include 22 kilometers (14 miles) of dynamic steel-tube umbilicals and distribution equipment to connect the King’s Quay floating production system (FPS) to the Samurai, Khaleesi, and Mormont deepwater developments. 

The King's Quay semisubmersible FPS will be located around 280 kilometers (175 miles) south of New Orleans in the Green Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. 

"We look forward to working with Subsea 7 on one of the largest subsea development projects in the Gulf of Mexico," said Jonah Margulis, vice president, and country manager for Aker Solutions in the United States. 

"Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 have built a collaborative and high-performing relationship over time, with a strong track-record of excellent project execution." 

The engineering, design, and manufacturing of the umbilicals and distribution equipment will take place at Aker Solutions' facility in Mobile, Alabama in the United States. The work starts immediately and the delivery is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021, Aker Solutions said.

The Norwegian company did not provide details on the financials.

Murphy Oil sanctioned the King’s Quay project in the US Gulf of Mexico in 2019. Anchored by the deepwater Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai developments, the King’s Quay floating production system (FPS) facility will receive and process up to 80 MBOPD. The semi-submersible production unit is scheduled to be delivered in April 2021, according to World Energy Reports. Production is scheduled to start in mid-2022

Murphy in March 2020 awarded Subsea 7 a contract for the provision of the subsea installation services at the project. The contract is related to the tie-back of seven offshore wells to the semi-submersible production unit. 

 






 

Illustration; King's Quay FPU aboard the Xiang He Kou vessel - Credit; Cosco Shipping


