Shell Cuts Havila Crusader PSV Charter

June 9, 2020

Havila Crusader / Image by Alan Jamieson - Flickr; Shared under CC BY 2.0 license
Havila Crusader / Image by Alan Jamieson - Flickr; Shared under CC BY 2.0 license

Norwegian offshore vessel provider Havila Shipping has said that Shell has cut the contract for the Havila Crusader platform supply vessel early.

The vessel was chartered from January 18, 2020, for a period of 2 wells firm in the UK, when, according to Havila Shipping, the parties agreed on an estimated charter period of one year. 

"The parties have different views on the obligation of Shell UK Limited in a charter party based on 2 wells. The company will consider which steps to take towards Shell UK Limited as a result of the early redelivery," Havila Shipping said.

According to the vessel owner, Havila Crusader will be laid up, awaiting improved market conditions.

Per MarineTraffic, the vessel is currently at port Mjolstadneset, Norway, having recently arrived from Aberdeen, UK.

