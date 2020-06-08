Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
McDermott Completes Pan Malaysia Offshore Projects

June 8, 2020

Derrick Barge 30 - Credit: MarineTraffic
Derrick Barge 30 - Credit: MarineTraffic

Offshore construction and installation company McDermott has said it has completed the Pan Malaysia Transportation and Installation Projects for Sarawak Shell Berhad and SapuraOMV, located offshore Miri, Sarawak.

Awarded in November 2018, the Pan Malaysia Transportation and Installation Projects included the transport and installation of jackets, topsides and pipelines for the Gorek, Larak and Bakong gas fields. 

McDermott's vessel, the Derrick Barge 30, was used to install the structures and pipelines, including the longest Corrosion Resistant Alloy pipeline in Malaysia. McDermott also fabricated risers and spools in its fabrication facility in Batam, Indonesia.

