Lamprell to Build Substructures for Scotland's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

June 8, 2020

Image Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind
The UAE-based offshore construction company Lamprell will build 30 substructures for Seagreen offshore wind farm in Scotland. 

The Letter of Award was awarded by Seaway 7, the Renewables business unit of Subsea 7, the lead engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contractor on the Seagreen offshore wind farm.

Lamprell's he scope of work includes the procurement, fabrication, and delivery of 30 WTGs substructures, including the jackets, transition pieces and suction caissons. 

"This very large project award is subject to finalizing the contract, which is expected to be completed shortly.  Fabrication work is expected to complete in H2 2021. Lamprell will deliver the jackets to Seaway 7 at the Group's deep water quayside in Hamriyah port whereupon Seaway 7 will transport the jackets to the offshore windfarm in the North Sea," Lamprell said,

Worth noting, Lamprell defines a very large contract as having a value in excess of USD 150 million

Christopher McDonald, CEO, Lamprell, said: "We are delighted to have been selected to be part of the major Seagreen offshore windfarm project. Having worked on similar projects in the renewables segment, our workforce is skilled and experienced to execute the project with a focus on the key drivers of safety, high quality and profitability. We see substantial growth opportunities in the renewables sector, which is a core strategic focus for Lamprell, and we are excited to work with Seaway 7 on this project in the months to come."

The Seagreen offshore wind farm project was sanctioned last week after the French oil major Total agreed to acquire a 51 percent stake.

The project is a 1,075MW project which is located 27km off the Angus Coast in the Firth of Forth, off the coast of Scotland and will be developed and operated by Seagreen Wind Energy Limited. Once constructed, the wind farm will be the largest in Scotland and Phase One is forecast to provide low carbon energy for around one million homes.

The project will feature 114 V164-10 MW wind turbines, to be delivered by MHI Vestas.



