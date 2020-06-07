U.S. Gulf of Mexico: 33% of Offshore Oil Output Shut Ahead of Storm

Oil and gas producers operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have pared 33% of offshore oil and 31% of natural gas output ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal, offshore regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Saturday.



Companies have evacuated 174 manned production platforms and shut in wells producing 616,000 barrels per day of oil and 853 million cubic feet per day of natural gas at U.S. Gulf of Mexico wells, BSEE reported.



