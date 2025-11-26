Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Woodside Enlists ABL for Global Operations Support

Published

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has secured a global agreement with Woodside Energy to support the operator’s offshore energy construction and operations worldwide, including in Australia and the US.

As part of a Global Client Relationship Agreement (GCRA), an Australian frame agreement and an international frame agreement with Woodside, ABL will provide marine warranty survey (MWS),  marine assurance and general consultancy services, on a call-off basis.

Each of the agreements are for a five-year term and on a non-binding and non-exclusive basis, during which ABL can be called on to provide the above-mentioned services to support Woodside with its operational assets, along with the potential for it to be expanded for future project developments.

The agreements capture services that are intended to ensure compliance, reliability, and safety across all of Woodside’s worldwide activities.

“We are pleased to continue our support for Woodside Energy, and now with its global assets beyond Australia. This follows 20 years of successful collaboration in Australia, including our ongoing four-year involvement as MWS to support the transportation and installation of the Scarborough project. The GCRA and Frame Agreements are a reflection of how our cooperation has helped to de-risk and drive efficiency across the construction and operations of Woodside’s offshore assets,” said Jason Hannath, ABL’s country manager in Australia.

