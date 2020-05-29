Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Earmarks $369M for Green Industry Investments

May 29, 2020

Image for illustration; Credit: Equinor
Image for illustration; Credit: Equinor

The Norwegian government proposes spending 3.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($369 million) on investments to make its economy greener as it gradually emerges from coronavirus lockdowns, the government said on Friday.

"The crisis we are now in hasn't made the need for transformation smaller - it has increased it," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.

While a half-century of oil and gas production has made Norway one of the world's wealthiest nations, the country aims to transition into a less oil-dependent economy and make more room for other, especially greener, industries to grow.

The center-right minority government of oil and gas producing Norway now faces negotiations with opposition parties on the contents of the package.

Some 2 billion crowns will be distributed by Enova, a state agency supporting companies' efforts to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, while 1 billion crowns will go to science projects, the government said in a whitepaper.

The government has further raised its projected 2020 spending from the country's sovereign wealth fund by 5 billion crowns to 424.6 billion crowns compared to its previous forecast published on May 12.

Hydrogen power solutions, battery technology, ocean windfarms and efforts to cut pollution from the shipping industry are among the potential beneficiaries.

"A temporary reduction in emissions as a consequence of lower activity doesn't change the long-term challenge," the government said in the policy document.

The whitepaper is the third major initiative by the government to boost the economy following a March 12 lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norway in recent weeks lifted many coronavirus restrictions and will allow some cross-border business travel from June 1. ($1 = 9.7489 Norwegian crowns)

 (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Victoria Klesty and Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Chizu Nomiyama)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Norway Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Screenshot / USCG

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Offshore Vessel Worker
Image Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 to Cut 3000 Jobs, Reduce Vessel Fleet


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 to Cut 3000 Jobs, Reduce Vessel Fleet
Offshore
Screenshot / USCG

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Offshore Vessel Worker
Offshore

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

Tullow Says 58 Workers Test Positive for COVID-19 Offshore Ghana

Tullow Says 58 Workers Test Positive for COVID-19 Offshore Ghana

Turkey May Begin Drilling Under Libya Deal in 3-4 Months

Turkey May Begin Drilling Under Libya Deal in 3-4 Months

Norway Earmarks $369M for Green Industry Investments

Norway Earmarks $369M for Green Industry Investments

Oil Drops but Still Set for Biggest Monthly Gain in Years

Oil Drops but Still Set for Biggest Monthly Gain in Years

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine