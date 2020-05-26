AET Takes Delivery of Petrobras-bound Shuttle Tanker

Tanker operator AET has taken delivery of Eagle Petrolina shuttle tanker which will be used to offload oil from Petrobras' offshore oil platforms in Brazil.

The Eagle Petrolina, built by South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries, is the first of four Suezmax Dynamic Positioning (DP2) Shuttle Tankers purposed built for long-term charter to Petrobras.

The two companies entered into a long-term charter for the four shuttle tankers in May 2018.

The Eagled Petrolina was delivered to AET on May 22, 2020, and will begin operations in mid-late June joining the two vessels AET already operates in the Brazilian Basin for Petrobras.

Eagle Petrolina was built at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in South Korea where her three sisters are currently under construction and due to be delivered later this year.

"Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, all extra health and safety precautions were taken by the AET and Eaglestar site teams working closely together with the SHI team to safeguard the ongoing construction and delivery," AET said.

The four 152,000 DWT vessels have been built to Petrobras’ technical requirements for DP2 shuttle tankers in a collaboration with SHI, DNV-GL and Eaglestar and will operate to the highest operational and environmental standards, including full compliance with IMO NOx Tier 3 and SOx emission requirements. Each is equipped with electrical driven cargo pumps for enhanced fuel efficiency, high power thrusters and are fully capable of operating in weather conditions expected for their class, AET said.

AET currently operates seven DP shuttle tankers (including Eagle Petrolina) and has a further 10 shuttle tankers under construction to be delivered between 2020 to 2022.