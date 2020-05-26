Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AET Takes Delivery of Petrobras-bound Shuttle Tanker

May 26, 2020

Image Credit: AET
Image Credit: AET

Tanker operator AET has taken delivery of Eagle Petrolina shuttle tanker which will be used to offload oil from Petrobras' offshore oil platforms in Brazil.

The Eagle Petrolina, built by South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries, is the first of four Suezmax Dynamic Positioning (DP2) Shuttle Tankers purposed built for long-term charter to Petrobras.

The two companies entered into a long-term charter for the four shuttle tankers in May 2018.

The Eagled Petrolina was delivered to AET on May 22, 2020, and will begin operations in mid-late June joining the two vessels AET already operates in the Brazilian Basin for Petrobras.

Eagle Petrolina was built at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in South Korea where her three sisters are currently under construction and due to be delivered later this year.

"Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, all extra health and safety precautions were taken by the AET and Eaglestar site teams working closely together with the SHI team to safeguard the ongoing construction and delivery," AET said.

The four 152,000 DWT vessels have been built to Petrobras’ technical requirements for DP2 shuttle tankers in a collaboration with SHI, DNV-GL and Eaglestar and will operate to the highest operational and environmental standards, including full compliance with IMO NOx Tier 3 and SOx emission requirements. Each is equipped with electrical driven cargo pumps for enhanced fuel efficiency, high power thrusters and are fully capable of operating in weather conditions expected for their class, AET said.

AET currently operates seven DP shuttle tankers (including Eagle Petrolina) and has a further 10 shuttle tankers under construction to be delivered between 2020 to 2022.

Shipbuilding Energy Vessels Activity Oil Production South America Brazil South Korea Shuttle Tankers

Related Offshore News

Drone delivering a package to the Pioneering Spirit vessel - Credit: Port of Rotterdam,

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore...
(File Photo: Esvagt)

Esvagt CEO: No Job Cuts and Furloughs


Trending Offshore News

Stena Forth - Image by Oleksandr Bochalovsky/MarineTraffic

BPC Hires Stena Drillship for Bahamas Drilling
Energy
Drone delivering a package to the Pioneering Spirit vessel - Credit: Port of Rotterdam,

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore...
Technology

Insight

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

Workers Test Positive for COVID-19 at Tubarao Martelo Field in Brazil

Workers Test Positive for COVID-19 at Tubarao Martelo Field in Brazil

Siemens to Give Shareholders 55% of Energy Business Spin-off

Siemens to Give Shareholders 55% of Energy Business Spin-off

Largest Wind Turbines for U.S. Largest Offshore Wind Project

Largest Wind Turbines for U.S. Largest Offshore Wind Project

'This could be the one that gets me,' Says Oilfield Service Veteran

'This could be the one that gets me,' Says Oilfield Service Veteran

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine