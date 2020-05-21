Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Price at Highest Since March

May 21, 2020

Illustration by namning - AdobeStock
Illustration by namning - AdobeStock

Oil rose on Thursday to its highest since March, supported by lower U.S. crude inventories, OPEC-led supply cuts and recovering demand as governments ease restrictions on people's movements imposed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Crude prices have slumped in 2020, with global benchmark Brent hitting a 21-year low below $16 in April as demand collapsed. With fuel use rising and mounting signs that the supply glut is being tackled, Brent has since more than doubled.

Brent crude for July rose 42 cents, or 1.2%, at $36.17 per barrel at 0840 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 40 cents, or 1.2%, to $33.89. Both benchmarks are at their highest since March 11.

"With supply being managed through the compliance among OPEC+ and demand recovering in North Asia, particularly in China, things are moving in the right direction in terms of supporting oil prices," said Victor Shum of IHS Markit.

In the latest sign of a supply glut easing, U.S. crude inventories fell by 5 million barrels last week. Analysts had expected an increase.

Physical crude markets, at historic lows just weeks ago as demand collapsed, are also rebounding. In the Brent market, the structure is pointing to supplies becoming more constrained.

"It is now abundantly clear that the market is tightening and crude prices are rebounding as demand returns," said analysts at JBC Energy.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to cut supply by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from May 1 to support the market.

So far in May, OPEC+ has cut oil exports by about 6 million bpd, according to companies that track the flows, suggesting a strong start in complying with the deal. OPEC says the market has responded well.

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)

Energy Activity Production Oil Price

Related Offshore News

Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates
Premier Oil is working to buy the Andrew platform and BP's controlling stake in five surrounding fields, as well as its minority stake in the Shell-operated Shearwater field (Photo: BP)

Price Drop Triggers Haggling Over Oil and Gas Deals


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Hornbeck Offshore Services)

Hornbeck Offshore Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Legal
Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates
Energy

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

Shell Begins Drilling Saturn Block Offshore Brazil

Shell Begins Drilling Saturn Block Offshore Brazil

EU Court Throws Out Nord Stream 2 Challenge

EU Court Throws Out Nord Stream 2 Challenge

Woodside to Boost Vincent Crude Quality to Ride VLSFO Demand

Woodside to Boost Vincent Crude Quality to Ride VLSFO Demand

Borr in Talks with Lenders, Shipyards to Adjust Obligations. Eyes Rig Sales

Borr in Talks with Lenders, Shipyards to Adjust Obligations. Eyes Rig Sales

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine