Spirit Energy Hires PD&MS for Complex E&P Modifications

May 20, 2020

Illustration only; A Spirit Energy platform - Credit; Spirit Energy
Aberdeen-based engineering and design firm PD&MS has been awarded a new three-year contract with options for a further three-year extension with oil company Spirit Energy. 

The deal, worth an undisclosed multimillion-pound sum, will see PD&MS deliver complex modifications for the E&P business.

The engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning firm has worked with Spirit Energy since 2018, providing decommissioning support in the Morecambe Bay area. 

"Building on this existing relationship, the new contract will see PD&MS carrying out campaigns both onshore and offshore in the execution of Spirit Energy’s complex modifications delivery strategy," PD&MS said, without providing specifics on the assets it will be working on.

Donald Martin, contract owner for Spirit Energy said: “Complex modification projects have the potential to generate significant value through maximizing the life of our assets. Together with PD&MS we are working to develop credible and predictable investment opportunities which will enhance recovery, lower operating costs, and optimize our project execution model.”

Energy Engineering North Sea Industry News Activity Europe

