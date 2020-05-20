Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

JOG Takes Over Verbier Discovery from Equinor

May 20, 2020

Image Credit: JOG
Image Credit: JOG

Jersey Oil & Gas has completed the acquisition of operatorship and a 70% working interest from Equinor in the UK North Sea license containing the Verbier discovery in the UK from Equinor.

The consideration for the acquisition consists of two milestone payments and a royalty based on volumes produced from the Verbier Upper Jurassic (J62-J64) reservoir oil discovery (the "Verbier discovery").

As previously reported, JOG will pay $3 million to Equinor upon sanctioning by the UK's Oil & Gas Authority ("OGA") of the Verbier Field Development Plan ("FDP"), and it would pay $5 million upon first oil from the Verbier Field.

Furthermore, there are certain royalty payments on the first 35 million barrels of oil produced from the Verbier Field calculated on the basis of a 70% working interest for on-block volumes.

JOG said Wednesday that the acquisition provided JOG with an opportunity to create significant value through potentially developing the Verbier discovery as part of the Greater Buchan Area ("GBA") hub.

The company said that the Licence P2170, in which the Verbier find is located, also benefits from multiple material exploration prospects that have high-value potential through tie-backs to the proposed new GBA hub.

Andrew Benitz, CEO of Jersey Oil & Gas, commented: "I am pleased that JOG has completed this important step to acquire an additional interest and operatorship in the Verbier discovery together with material exploration upside to facilitate our plan to develop Verbier as part of our GBA development. We continue to make solid progress on concept select for the GBA and work closely with contractors, other area stakeholders and the OGA on this important project."

Equinor had farmed into Verbier back in 2016, taking 70 percent stake for around $2 million and a commitment to fund all costs up to US$25 million in respect of the first exploration well.

Energy North Sea Activity Europe UKCS

Related Offshore News

Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema's Giant Crane Vessel Completes Its First...


Trending Offshore News

Seaway Strashnov - Image Credit: kees torn/Flickr - CC BY-SA 2.0 license

Five Injured at Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm
Offshore
Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Launches 14MW Offshore Wind Turbine
Technology

Sponsored

International Public Tender for High Resolution Surveys

International Public Tender for High Resolution Surveys

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Tough Time for Exploration, But There's Still a Business Case For It

Tough Time for Exploration, But There's Still a Business Case For It

NEO Energy, Total Revise Terms of UK North Sea Deal

NEO Energy, Total Revise Terms of UK North Sea Deal

JOG Takes Over Verbier Discovery from Equinor

JOG Takes Over Verbier Discovery from Equinor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine