Vattenfall Taps NGI for Kriegers Flak Wind Farm Monitoring

Swedish wind farm development company Vattenfall has hired Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) to provide monitoring services for the Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm being built in the Baltic Sea, offshore Denmark.

NGI will provide design, production, and installation of instrumentation for two offshore wind turbines, monitoring the Mono Pile (MP) foundation and Transition Piece (TP).

"The instrumentation system supplied by NGI will provide data to fully monitor the structures during operation after installation. The recorded data will be transmitted to shore at given intervals for further analysis. The system installations at the manufacturing yards are planned to be completed in May 2020 and final offshore commissioning is set for summer 2021," NGI explained.

The Kriegers flak offshore wind farm site is located 15-40 km off the Danish coast in the Baltic Sea and designed to provide power for well over 600 000 households when completed.

The Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm will be Denmark's largest offshore wind farm once complete.

Van Oord's Svanen heavy-lift vessel last week arrived at the Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm location and installed the first of 72 foundations on the seabed. Installation of the foundations is expected to run into the autumn this year with the installation of turbines starting in 2021.

Also worth noting, the wind farm monitoring deal is NGI's second such contract secured in May this year. Earlier this month, NGI said it had won the contract for a structural measurement campaign at Ørsted's Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm development in the UK.









