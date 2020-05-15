Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrofac Warns of Project Delays on COVID-19, Lower Oil Prices

May 15, 2020

(File Photo: Petrofac)
(File Photo: Petrofac)

Petrofac Ltd on Friday warned of delays in new projects until 2021 due to coronavirus-induced supply chain disruptions and travel restrictions as well as lower oil prices and said it was taking steps to conserve cash.

The crash in oil prices has pushed producers across the globe to review spending and cut costs, as the outlook for oil and gas demand and supply remains uncertain.

Last month, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) terminated $1.65-billion worth of contracts awarded to Petrofac's Emirati unit for the Dalma gas development project.

Government-enforced lockdowns have caused material delays in construction activity, which will not recover in 2020, but clients have been extending contracts, with $500 million of new orders secured year to date, the company said.

Petrofac said it expected to reduce overhead and project support costs by at least $125 million in 2020 and by up to $200 million in 2021 to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices.

The company also added that the suspension of final 2019 dividend payout and a reduction in capital investment has conserved about $145 million of its cash flow.

The oilfield services provider is cutting jobs by 20% as it seeks to cope with plunging oil prices, Reuters reported in April. 

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Anil D'Silva)

Finance Middle East UAE Oilfield Services

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Parkwind

Belgium: Northwester 2 Offshore Wind Farm Complete
SBM Offshore CEO - Bruno Chabas - Credit: SBM Offshore (Image cropped)

'We Won't Just Weather the Crisis, We'll Come Out...


Trending Offshore News

GSF Development Driller II - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Barry Bena

Transocean Disposing Of Two Semi-Submersibles
Energy
West Polaris - Credit: Celso Hdez/MarineTraffic

Seadrill: West Polaris Drillship Contract Cut Short
Drilling

Sponsored

International Public Tender for High Resolution Surveys

International Public Tender for High Resolution Surveys

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

Saudi Arabia Must Keep Cool and Balance Deep Oil Cuts with Need for Gas

Saudi Arabia Must Keep Cool and Balance Deep Oil Cuts with Need for Gas

Copenhagen Offshore Partners Opens Vietnam Office

Copenhagen Offshore Partners Opens Vietnam Office

VIDEO: SBM Offshore's Liza Unity FPSO Moves to Dry Dock

VIDEO: SBM Offshore's Liza Unity FPSO Moves to Dry Dock

TDI-Brooks Completes Niger Delta Survey for TGS

TDI-Brooks Completes Niger Delta Survey for TGS

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine